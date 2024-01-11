Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 71,144 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 71,144 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of NIKE worth $316,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 146.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

