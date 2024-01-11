Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 90,392 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,168,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 90,392 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Intel worth $432,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.2% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,179,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,947,000 after acquiring an additional 172,924 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,626,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $128,939,000 after buying an additional 152,581 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $7,942,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,022,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,797,969. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

