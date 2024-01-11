SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 265.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 999.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 123,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.