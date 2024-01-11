SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $26,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.42. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

