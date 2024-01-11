Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,682 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Sysco worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 678,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,316. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.