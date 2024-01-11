T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.23. The stock had a trading volume of 965,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,450. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

