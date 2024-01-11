T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $102.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. 556,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,280 shares.The stock last traded at $111.30 and had previously closed at $107.39.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $93.42.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.