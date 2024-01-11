T. Rowe Price Group’s (TROW) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $105.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $95.00.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $93.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

