Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.21.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.41. Taboola.com has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,993.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 145,972 shares of company stock valued at $594,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Taboola.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taboola.com by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Taboola.com by 127.7% in the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

