Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 69,345.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 537,429 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,673,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after buying an additional 4,333,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after buying an additional 1,610,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,683,000 after buying an additional 2,373,242 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $523.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

