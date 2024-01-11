Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after purchasing an additional 130,880 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after purchasing an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after purchasing an additional 359,814 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $159.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.39. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.53 and a fifty-two week high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

