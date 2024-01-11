Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.1% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 83.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 6.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.65.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $142.27. The stock had a trading volume of 308,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

