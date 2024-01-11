Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Increased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Target were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $144.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

