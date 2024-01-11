Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Up 2.8%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.68. 109,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 516,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

A number of research firms have commented on TARS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $716.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $105,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $105,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,963 shares of company stock worth $1,396,076. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 316,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $888,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after acquiring an additional 332,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

