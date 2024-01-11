TD Cowen Reiterates Hold Rating for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.0 %

LPX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.71. 27,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.