TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.600-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.8 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.60-3.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,211,576 shares of company stock worth $115,689,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 75,939 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 41.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

