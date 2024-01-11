Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
TISI stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
