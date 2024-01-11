Team (NYSE:TISI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TISI stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 16.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

