Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Purchases £148.50 in Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($189.29).

Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Crawford purchased 10,582 shares of Team17 Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.98 ($25,493.92).

Team17 Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Team17 Group stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 198 ($2.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,967,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 220.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 278.70. Team17 Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 490 ($6.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £288.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.29) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

