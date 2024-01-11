Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,944 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 576.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 232,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 198,546 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $421.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross purchased 120,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

