Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.90.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $484.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $286.58 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

