Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.70 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $49,505,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 529,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after purchasing an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

