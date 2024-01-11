Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.48

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 66694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Terumo Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

