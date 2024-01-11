Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.69

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 79974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 335 ($4.27) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 240 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

