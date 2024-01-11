Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,822,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 370,512 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of Tesla worth $2,207,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.93. The company had a trading volume of 32,510,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,409,844. The stock has a market cap of $721.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.23. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

