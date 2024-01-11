Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 444.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $231.05 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.60 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

