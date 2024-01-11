Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,082 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.0% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 396.9% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 10,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $2,321,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 48,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $6.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.05. The stock had a trading volume of 70,557,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,291,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.