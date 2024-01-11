Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 624,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $94,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $376,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 140.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 280,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $164.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $131.19 and a one year high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

