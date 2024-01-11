TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $153.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at $133.74 on Thursday. TFI International has a 12-month low of $100.96 and a 12-month high of $138.16. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.