The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $150.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

