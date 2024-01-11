The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,586.29 ($58.46).

Separately, Peel Hunt cut shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.72) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 4,883 ($62.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,634 ($46.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,980 ($63.48). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,628.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,272.27.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

