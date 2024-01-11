The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKGFY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 9,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

