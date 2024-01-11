The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BA traded down $3.07 on Thursday, reaching $224.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,768. The firm has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.86. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.