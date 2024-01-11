The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Little House Capital LLC

Little House Capital LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

BA stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.74. 6,161,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,779,534. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.