The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.19.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $85.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

