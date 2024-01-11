The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $129.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

BCC opened at $130.86 on Thursday.

BCC opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.55. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $132.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.90.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

