The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $340.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $295.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

