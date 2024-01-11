The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 40,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 226,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded down $3.93 on Thursday, reaching $378.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $355.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.69.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

