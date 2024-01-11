The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target to $16.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STER. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.75 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. Sterling Check has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $180.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 13.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 356,649 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 943,308 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

