The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,127 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $19,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $189.64 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $847,995. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

