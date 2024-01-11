The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PGR opened at $165.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.80. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

