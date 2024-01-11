The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 590,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 36,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 54.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.10. 126,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,409. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

