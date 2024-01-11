The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,375,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $298.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.21.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

