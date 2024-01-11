The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SO opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

