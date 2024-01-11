The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Lessened by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,950. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE SO traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,085. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

