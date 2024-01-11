theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading Down 6.7%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 68,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 46,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

theglobe.com Trading Up 28.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

theglobe.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. theglobe.com, inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.