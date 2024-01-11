Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 433 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,975,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $67.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,557,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

