Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 682,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $61.30 and a one year high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.