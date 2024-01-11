Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 332,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,448. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.