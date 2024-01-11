Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $610,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after purchasing an additional 212,100 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE FCX traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $40.86. 3,945,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,212,021. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

