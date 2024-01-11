Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,110 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

NYSE BHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.44. 528,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,353. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

